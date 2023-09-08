Bank of America Lowers Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Agiliti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agiliti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agiliti from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 411.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $291.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,944.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,944.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $290,185.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,683. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

