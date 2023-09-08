AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AB. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AllianceBernstein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.38.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AB

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AB opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $10,311,000. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.