United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.14.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

