Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Raised to Buy at Goodbody

Goodbody upgraded shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 3,200 ($40.41) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bunzl to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($35.99) to GBX 2,550 ($32.21) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.26) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.75).

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,800 ($35.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,931.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,818.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,987.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,603 ($32.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,226.48 ($40.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,413.79%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

