Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Raised to Buy at Goodbody

Goodbody upgraded shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 3,200 ($40.41) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bunzl to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($35.99) to GBX 2,550 ($32.21) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.26) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.75).
View Our Latest Research Report on BNZL
Bunzl Stock Performance
Bunzl Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,413.79%.
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.