Ecora Resources’ (ECOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Ecora Resources Trading Up 1.3 %
In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 7,500 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £8,475 ($10,703.46). 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.
