Ecora Resources’ (ECOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market cap of £278.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.39. Ecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.80 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.45 ($2.09).

In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 7,500 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £8,475 ($10,703.46). 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

