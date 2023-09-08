PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 208 ($2.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 246.75 ($3.12).

PZ Cussons Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at PZ Cussons

Shares of LON:PZC opened at GBX 156 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 152.67 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 223 ($2.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.87. The company has a market capitalization of £668.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.19.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jonathan Myers bought 61,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £100,122 ($126,448.60). In other news, insider Valeria Juarez purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £12,560 ($15,862.59). Also, insider Jonathan Myers purchased 61,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £100,122 ($126,448.60). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,485 shares of company stock worth $13,296,210. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

