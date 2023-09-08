Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,300 ($29.05) price objective on the stock.

Craneware Stock Performance

LON:CRW opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.32) on Tuesday. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,060 ($13.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.42). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,418.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,386.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £540.09 million, a PE ratio of 8,052.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Craneware Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,736.84%.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

Further Reading

