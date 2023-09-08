Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eurocell Stock Performance

LON ECEL opened at GBX 108 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of £121.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.70. Eurocell has a one year low of GBX 98.80 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 169.88 ($2.15).

Get Eurocell alerts:

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Eurocell

About Eurocell

In other news, insider Kate Allum acquired 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £1,932.51 ($2,440.65). Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.