Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
