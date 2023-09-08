Trainline (LON:TRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 371 ($4.69) price objective on the stock.
Trainline Price Performance
Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6,101.25 and a beta of 1.62. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 384.60 ($4.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 254.62.
About Trainline
