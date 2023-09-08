Trainline (LON:TRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 371 ($4.69) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6,101.25 and a beta of 1.62. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 384.60 ($4.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 254.62.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdome and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

