Berenberg Bank Lowers Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.67.

Roche Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. Roche has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Roche by 11.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

