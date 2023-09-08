Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $254.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $294.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

