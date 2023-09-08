Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $164.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $146.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEYS. VNET Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

KEYS opened at $131.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.