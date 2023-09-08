Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atrion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Atrion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATRI

Atrion Stock Down 2.2 %

ATRI stock opened at $462.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Atrion has a 52-week low of $455.90 and a 52-week high of $705.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $524.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $43.84 million during the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. FMR LLC raised its position in Atrion by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atrion by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atrion by 44.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.