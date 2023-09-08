Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. Fortis has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 78.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

