BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

BioLineRx Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $133.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.80. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

