DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 179.02% and a negative net margin of 185.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 32.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 22.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 65,715 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

