Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $70.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $974.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.69 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

