Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Weyco Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WEYS opened at $27.96 on Monday. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $266.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $67.01 million during the quarter.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 95,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Weyco Group by 175.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 114.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.