PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

PRA Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PRAA opened at $19.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $757.72 million, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.26. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.10 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson bought 26,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $502,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,780.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

