OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.03. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. FMR LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

