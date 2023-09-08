StockNews.com Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $181.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.56. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,020,000 after purchasing an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

