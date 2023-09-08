Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

NWL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.64.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

