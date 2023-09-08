HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $271.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

