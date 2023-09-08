GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($19.89) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.85) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.47) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.47) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,560 ($19.70).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,388.20 ($17.53) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,609 ($20.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,366.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,407.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. GSK’s payout ratio is 4,409.45%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 6,000 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.19) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($109,118.46). In related news, insider Hal Barron sold 19,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($43.72), for a total value of £673,220.52 ($850,240.62). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.19) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($109,118.46). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,018 shares of company stock worth $8,664,147. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

