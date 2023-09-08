Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PII. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.18.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $107.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $115.09.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

