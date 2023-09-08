StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $123.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

