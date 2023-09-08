Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Palatin Technologies Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palatin Technologies
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.