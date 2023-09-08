Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

PTN stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

