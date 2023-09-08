Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI opened at $39.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 796.6% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

