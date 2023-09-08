StockNews.com Downgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

NHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NHI opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.90. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director James R. Jobe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

