Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.44 on Monday. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 564.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 32.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 56.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.