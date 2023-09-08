Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.44 on Monday. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
