Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARV opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

