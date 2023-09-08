Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ CARV opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.55.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
