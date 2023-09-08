Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

NYSE:HHC opened at $78.76 on Monday. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $223.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $49,883.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,569,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,072,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 45,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,335 in the last ninety days. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

