Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Brink's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BCO

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,559,000 after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,442,000 after acquiring an additional 331,529 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,484,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.