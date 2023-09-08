New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.11 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

