Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 420 ($5.30) to GBX 430 ($5.43) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded Schroders from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schroders from GBX 538 ($6.79) to GBX 536 ($6.77) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Schroders Stock Performance
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
