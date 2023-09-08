Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 36 ($0.45) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 27 ($0.34).

Hammerson Stock Performance

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 24.84 ($0.31) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.23. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 17.04 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 30.81 ($0.39). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 0.72 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $0.20. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.