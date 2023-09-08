Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.42.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 21.28%. On average, analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

