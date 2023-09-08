Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WDPSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Warehouses De Pauw from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Warehouses De Pauw from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warehouses De Pauw presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $28.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66.

WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (warehouses and offices). WDP has 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

