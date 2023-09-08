Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Get Our Latest Report on VNNVF
Vonovia Price Performance
About Vonovia
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vonovia
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.