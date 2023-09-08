Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

