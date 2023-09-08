TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCON. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

TCON stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

