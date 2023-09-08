Berenberg Bank Upgrades Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TELDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.35.

TELDF opened at $1.82 on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

