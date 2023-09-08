Berenberg Bank Upgrades Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
TELDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.35.
Read Our Latest Report on TELDF
Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance
Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.
See Also
