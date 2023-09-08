SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
SDX Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SDX opened at GBX 4.55 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The stock has a market cap of £9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.04. SDX Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.30 ($0.13).
SDX Energy Company Profile
