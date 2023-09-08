SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

SDX Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SDX opened at GBX 4.55 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The stock has a market cap of £9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.04. SDX Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.30 ($0.13).

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

