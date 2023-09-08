Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NINTF opened at C$2.15 on Monday. Ninety One Group has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.29.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

