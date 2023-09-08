Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.98.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Read More
