Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lipocine by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

