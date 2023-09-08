NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.65.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 75.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
