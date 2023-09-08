NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 75.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

