Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.31) price objective on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of LON:ERGO opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,067.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,049.20. The company has a market cap of £685.94 million, a PE ratio of 4,655.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

