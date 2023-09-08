Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.31) price objective on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Ergomed
Ergomed Stock Performance
About Ergomed
Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ergomed
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.