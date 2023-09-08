Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TTNP stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 949.26% and a negative net margin of 2,137.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

