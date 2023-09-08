Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £133 ($167.97) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £130 ($164.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £118.95 ($150.23).

AZN opened at £108.24 ($136.70) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of £107.14 and a 200-day moving average of £112.39. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,499.21 ($119.97) and a 52 week high of £128.28 ($162.02). The stock has a market cap of £167.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3,447.13, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.80 ($0.91) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 7,484.08%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

