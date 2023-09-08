Insider Buying: Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN) Insider Buys £13,000 in Stock

Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,418.29).
Aferian Stock Performance
AFRN opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Friday. Aferian Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132 ($1.67). The firm has a market cap of £18.91 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.87.
Aferian Company Profile
